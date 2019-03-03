Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Born August 20, 1935 Lois passed away February 25,2019. She was preceded in death by parents Sarah and Glen Cole and sister Zella Cole Winters. Survived by two sisters; Glenda Alexander (husband Jerry and family) and Opal McCracken (husband Mike and family). And sister-in-law Betty Jean Sconyers and family.

Lois was born in Bartlesville, OK. She started school in a one-room schoolhouse in Aetna, KS. Along with friends from there she had many from Madison and Kiowa Ks.

She met and married the love of her life, Jewell On March 8, 1953. They have two children Suzie Meyer (husband Dan) and Butch McGarry (wife Gail). She dearly loved her grandchildren; Chad McGarry and wife Amber, Adam Meyer, Brooke Meyer, Jason Cole McGarry and Joe Meyer. Special gifts, great grandchildren Julia, Gentry and Ainsley.

Through all of their many moves Lois always created a fun and loving home. Her special love of family and friends brought many to visit and were welcomed with open arms.

Lois spent most of her life as a homemaker and worked in insurance after her children were grown. Upon Jewell's retirement from Phillips 66 they enjoyed many years on their 80 acres raising cattle and tending their garden. They also enjoyed traveling in their 5th wheel. Their special travel partners were her uncle and aunt Worthy and Ethelyn Burris.

Lois and Jewell moved to Edmond, OK in 2011 to be near their daughter.

Lois will be celebrated on March 16 in Hardtner, KS. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the Hardtner Methodist Church, 205 W Main 67057

