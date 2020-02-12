Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lola Sue (Williams) Cramer of Winfield, TX woke in the arms of the Lord on January 26, 2020. She was surrounded by her family in her home.

Lola was born to Braxton Sr. and Mary Worthy Williams on November 24, 1955 in Oklahoma City. She worked at Titus Regional Medical Center as a nurse aide and registrar for 38 years. She attended Circle C Cowboy Church.

She loved all her family with great passion. She had a very strong faith and lived out scriptures daily.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Shawna (Corey) Barker of Mt. Pleasant, TX; son-in-law Mark Vasquez of Winfield, TX; four siblings, sister and brother-in-law Debora (Jack) Pradmore, brothers and sisters-in-law Braxton Jr. (Micki) Williams, Ronnie (Reisa) Williams, all of Pawhuska and Tony (Terri) Williams of Santa Fe, TX.

She has 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, church family and friends.

A memorial will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Winfield Cemetery in Winfield, TX.

Lola was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Cramer, of 45 years (2018), daughter Rebecca Cramer Vasquez (2019), parents Braxton Williams Sr. (2015), Mary Boyts (2012) and Don Boyts (2012).

