Lora Mae "Sally" Haas, was born in August of 1924 in Blackwell, Oklahoma, to A.L. and Vada Morgan. She died Thursday, August 08, 2019, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, at the age of 94. She was married in 1942 to Charles William Haas, and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
She leaves behind their daughters and sons-in-law Jean and Gary Atkins, Ginger and Brad Johnson and Sherry Coutant and their families. Also surviving is a brother, John Morgan and his wife Katie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles, her daughter Ann Robertson, sister Hallene Parr, and brothers George, Aaron and Dan Morgan.
She will be interred at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville with family graveside services.
