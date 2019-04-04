Louise M. Alberty-Walker, 68, of Tulsa, formerly of Bartlesville, died Monday, April 1, 2019.
Louise was born March 11, 1951 in Coffeyville, Kansas to parents Wilbur and Emma (Davis) Cherry and foster daughter of Opal (Hicks) Smith and John Hicks.
She worked as a manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken as well as being a mother. She had two children, Tommy Alston and Dana Deneice Alberty.
She was a very loving mother and she cared deeply for her family. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by her children son Tommy Alston and wife Kathy and daughter Dana Alberty; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; sisters Lorene Green, Marie Johnson, Opal Phelps, Charlesetta Rogers, Sandra Kennard; brother Ray Davis and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Maurice Cherry and Arnold Davis.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville at 2:00 pm.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.Stumpff.org
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 4 to May 3, 2019