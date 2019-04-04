Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Louise M. Alberty-Walker, 68, of Tulsa, formerly of Bartlesville, died Monday, April 1, 2019.

Louise was born March 11, 1951 in Coffeyville, Kansas to parents Wilbur and Emma (Davis) Cherry and foster daughter of Opal (Hicks)

She worked as a manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken as well as being a mother. She had two children, Tommy Alston and Dana Deneice Alberty.

She was a very loving mother and she cared deeply for her family. She will be missed by all.

She is survived by her children son Tommy Alston and wife Kathy and daughter Dana Alberty; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; sisters Lorene Green, Marie Johnson, Opal Phelps, Charlesetta Rogers, Sandra Kennard; brother Ray Davis and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Maurice Cherry and Arnold Davis.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville at 2:00 pm.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at Louise M. Alberty-Walker, 68, of Tulsa, formerly of Bartlesville, died Monday, April 1, 2019.Louise was born March 11, 1951 in Coffeyville, Kansas to parents Wilbur and Emma (Davis) Cherry and foster daughter of Opal (Hicks) Smith and John Hicks.She worked as a manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken as well as being a mother. She had two children, Tommy Alston and Dana Deneice Alberty.She was a very loving mother and she cared deeply for her family. She will be missed by all.She is survived by her children son Tommy Alston and wife Kathy and daughter Dana Alberty; one grandchild; two great grandchildren; sisters Lorene Green, Marie Johnson, Opal Phelps, Charlesetta Rogers, Sandra Kennard; brother Ray Davis and many nieces, nephews and friends.She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Maurice Cherry and Arnold Davis.Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm at Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory. Graveside services will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville at 2:00 pm.Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.Stumpff.org Funeral Home Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard

Bartlesville , OK 74006

(918) 333-4300 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 4 to May 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close