Lourdes (Ibarra) Covey, age 80, of Bartlesville, died in Katy Texas Wednesday morning October 30, 2019 at 10:32 A.M.
No Services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lourdes was born July 30, 1939 at Papaikou Hawaii, to Rafael Ibarra and Francisca (Domine) Ibarra. She was a Veteran of the United States Army and retired from Phillips Petroleum Company after a long career with the company.
Lourdes is survived by three daughters, Donna Coast of Bartlesville, Debra Henck and husband Karl of Katy Texas, and Cathy Thomson and husband Ken of West Dundee, Illinois, by two sisters Narcissa (Ronald) Van Pelt of Indiana and Elvira Oreskovich of Kansas, five grandchildren; Nicole Coast Evans and husband Casey, Amanda Thomson Barlow and husband Kevin, Austin Henck, Ryan Henck, and Jonathan Henck; and three great grandchildren Carter Coast Sauer, James Evans and Emma Evans. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rafael and Francisca Ibarra, six siblings, her husband Jerry Eugene Covey, a son-in-law James Allen Coast, and a grandson Duane Allen Coast.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019