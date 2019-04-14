Obituary Guest Book View Sign

M. Jeanne Squyres, 96, of Bartlesville, died at 12:26 A.M. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Jane Phillips Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday, April 15, 2019 in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gregg Fort of the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Sunday from 9 A.M. until 8 P.M.

Mrs. Squyres was born on June 12, 1922 at Adrian, Michigan to Roswell Alexander Burr and Lulu Mae (Williams) Burr. She grew up and received her education in Adrian, Michigan and graduated from Adrian High School. She then attended Butler University at Indianapolis, Indiana where she received a Bachelors Degree in Music Education. She was married to Charles Frankford Squyres on August 31, 1943 at Adrian, Michigan and they made their first home in Adrian. Mr. and Mrs. Squyres came to Bartlesville to make their home in 1955 where Mr. Squyres was employed with Reda Pump until his retirement in 1981. Mrs. Squyres taught kindergarten at Limestone School and then operated the Child Development Center in Bartlesville from 1963 until 1982. She also taught violin and viola in Bartlesville for a number of years, introducing the Suzuki method. Mr. and Mrs. Squyres were longtime members of the Highland Park Baptist Church and charter members of the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. Mrs. Squyres was active as the church organist at both churches as well as serving as the staff organist at the Stumpff Funeral Home for many years. She was also a charter member of the Bartlesville Symphony and was their first concert mistress.

Mrs. Squyres is survived by three daughters, Lynda Davis and husband Peter of Fleming Island, Florida, Jo Ellyn Bible and husband Mike of Oklahoma City, Okla., and Cyndy Allison and husband Randy of Broken Arrow, Okla., seven grandchildren, Mindy Kelly and husband Bruce, Melissa Pittman and husband Tommy, Emily Fisher and husband Trent, Brad Bible and wife Jessica, Nikki Allison, Chase Allison and wife Allison, and Tyler Allison, and ten great grandchildren, Cole, Libby, Jackson, Laine, Riley, Reece, Xander, Jadin, Austin and Asher. Mrs. Squyres was preceded in death by her husband Charles Frankford Squyres on December 30, 1983, her parents, and a sister, JoAnn Martin.

