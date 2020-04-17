Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marcus Maurice "Moose" Benton. View Sign Service Information David W Barnes Funeral Home 306 N Cline Rd Coffeyville , KS 67337 (620)-251-6008 Send Flowers Obituary

Marcus Maurice Benton otherwise known as "Moose" was born March 1st 1976 in Wellington, Texas. He graduated from Bartlesville High School in 1995. Maurice worked several jobs including Quicktrip and G&G Dozer, but is best known for Smokin Moose BBQ and catering events.

Maurice loved sports and was a fan of Pittsburgh Steelers and the Texas Longhorns among many others. Moose had played baseball when he was younger on several local teams. Maurice loved fishing and would take family and friends with him often during the summer.

Another one of his passions was history of almost any kind. He enjoyed going to museums and historical sites. He was also a amutuer geneolgist and preservation of family history. He was close to family and was always there for events and holidays. Maurice cooked for these functions. Moose loved watching football and baseball with his brother, Mike. He was always there for his mother to help in anyway he could. Maurice adored his niece and nephew.

He was preceded in death by his father Micheal Don Benton, his brother Harold Don Benton and his grandparents, William Earnest Benton, Barbara Jene Martin Hicks, William Terrell Banks and Vesta Pearl Romine Sprague.

He is survived by his Mother Julie Ann Banks Gorby and his stepfather Gary Leon Gorby of Caney, Ks his Brother Micheal William Benton of Bartlesville, Ok and sister Michelle Dawn Benton of Texline, Tx a niece Halley Dawn Benton and nephew Heath Micheal Gilliland, several cousins, aunts and uncles, and many friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at a later date.

David W. Barnes Funeral Home of Coffeyville is in charge of arrangements

