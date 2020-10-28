1/1
Margaret Waters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret Waters
Margaret Waters died Monday, October 26, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. She was born in Wagoner, OK, August 21, 1938 and moved to Bartlesville, OK with her family in 1943. She graduated from College High School with the class of 1956. After high school she attended Oklahoma State University and became an avid OSU fan and booster of the university.
She retuned to Bartlesville where she was employed with Cities Service Oil Company. When Cities Service moved to Tulsa she continued her employment with them in the tax department until retirement.
Margaret was known throughout her life for her outgoing, fun loving and engaging personality. She had a large number of friends who she loved and they all loved her. Her signature laugh can still be heard. She will never be forgotten by those who knew her.
Margaret is survived by her brother, Roger Waters and his wife, Jane of Bartlesville; her nieces Jamie Gray of Euless, TX, Jana Manning of Punta Gorda, FL, Jill Green of Knoxville, TN and Julie Eck and husband, Tim of Roswell, GA; a nephew, Robert Waters and wife Karen of Flower Mound, TX; twelve grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katharyn Waters.
A memorial service with her family members will be held at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved