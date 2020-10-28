Margaret Waters

Margaret Waters died Monday, October 26, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. She was born in Wagoner, OK, August 21, 1938 and moved to Bartlesville, OK with her family in 1943. She graduated from College High School with the class of 1956. After high school she attended Oklahoma State University and became an avid OSU fan and booster of the university.

She retuned to Bartlesville where she was employed with Cities Service Oil Company. When Cities Service moved to Tulsa she continued her employment with them in the tax department until retirement.

Margaret was known throughout her life for her outgoing, fun loving and engaging personality. She had a large number of friends who she loved and they all loved her. Her signature laugh can still be heard. She will never be forgotten by those who knew her.

Margaret is survived by her brother, Roger Waters and his wife, Jane of Bartlesville; her nieces Jamie Gray of Euless, TX, Jana Manning of Punta Gorda, FL, Jill Green of Knoxville, TN and Julie Eck and husband, Tim of Roswell, GA; a nephew, Robert Waters and wife Karen of Flower Mound, TX; twelve grandnieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Katharyn Waters.

A memorial service with her family members will be held at a future date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store