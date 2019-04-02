Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marian Crane. View Sign

Marian Bogan Crane died on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

She will be laid to rest at Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery.

Marian was born August 4, 1924, at the Willows, Kansas City, Missouri, and was about two weeks old when she was brought to Oklahoma and adopted by Emma (Linton) and LeRoy Earle Bogan. She received infant baptism in the Okay Methodist Church, where her parents were original members. She spent her childhood in Okay, Oklahoma. After graduating from Northeastern State College, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, in May, 1943, she worked briefly at the Muskogee County Health Department and the OPA, and for five years as a secretary at the Veterans Administration Regional Office, Vocational Rehabilitation and Education Division, in Muskogee.

Marian and O. D. Crane, Jr., were married June 4, 1948, at the Muskogee First Presbyterian Church. They established their home in Oklahoma City where he began a 37-year career with Phillips Petroleum Company. During that time they lived in Oklahoma City, Bartlesville, and Odessa, Texas. Throughout the years, Marian was involved in teaching Sunday School, was a Life Member of the United Methodist Women, and most recently a member of the First United Methodist Church, Bartlesville. She served as a cub scout den mother for her sons and participated in PTA activities. She later attended Central State College, Edmond, Oklahoma, for a year, then taught at Southeast High School, Oklahoma City, and in the Odessa, Texas, schools until retiring in December 1978. Among her interests were needlework, quilting, genealogy and photography.

Marian is survived by her husband, O. D. Crane, Jr., three sons: David Lynn Crane and Susie Settle; Donald Eugene Crane and Jacquelyn; and Steven Wesley Crane; six grandchildren: Alison Lynn Horn and husband Menachem; Alan David Crane and wife Kaley, Julia Austin Crane and Aino Jarvinen, Jeffrey Luke Crane and wife Carrie, Brian David Crane, and Rachael Ann Crane; and 5 great-grandchildren: Tucker Luke Crane, Lily Crane, Elise Crane, Ellie Crane, and Henry Oliver Horn.

In the fall of 2015, David learned through a genealogist of the family of Marian's birth mother. The family members agreed to meet with her family who were most gracious and welcoming, continuing to keep in touch. The birth mother's name was Lola Irene Bryant Reiser. Her surviving children are Gary and Karen Reiser and family, Merlin and Vee Reiser and family, and Wiladean Reiser Savina and children, family of daughter-in-law Olive Reiser (deceased), as well as Lola's nephew Gayle Bryant and Janice and family.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home chapel, 710 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville. Mrs. Crane will be laid to rest following the service in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at Marian Bogan Crane died on Saturday, March 23, 2019, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.She will be laid to rest at Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery.Marian was born August 4, 1924, at the Willows, Kansas City, Missouri, and was about two weeks old when she was brought to Oklahoma and adopted by Emma (Linton) and LeRoy Earle Bogan. She received infant baptism in the Okay Methodist Church, where her parents were original members. She spent her childhood in Okay, Oklahoma. After graduating from Northeastern State College, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, in May, 1943, she worked briefly at the Muskogee County Health Department and the OPA, and for five years as a secretary at the Veterans Administration Regional Office, Vocational Rehabilitation and Education Division, in Muskogee.Marian and O. D. Crane, Jr., were married June 4, 1948, at the Muskogee First Presbyterian Church. They established their home in Oklahoma City where he began a 37-year career with Phillips Petroleum Company. During that time they lived in Oklahoma City, Bartlesville, and Odessa, Texas. Throughout the years, Marian was involved in teaching Sunday School, was a Life Member of the United Methodist Women, and most recently a member of the First United Methodist Church, Bartlesville. She served as a cub scout den mother for her sons and participated in PTA activities. She later attended Central State College, Edmond, Oklahoma, for a year, then taught at Southeast High School, Oklahoma City, and in the Odessa, Texas, schools until retiring in December 1978. Among her interests were needlework, quilting, genealogy and photography.Marian is survived by her husband, O. D. Crane, Jr., three sons: David Lynn Crane and Susie Settle; Donald Eugene Crane and Jacquelyn; and Steven Wesley Crane; six grandchildren: Alison Lynn Horn and husband Menachem; Alan David Crane and wife Kaley, Julia Austin Crane and Aino Jarvinen, Jeffrey Luke Crane and wife Carrie, Brian David Crane, and Rachael Ann Crane; and 5 great-grandchildren: Tucker Luke Crane, Lily Crane, Elise Crane, Ellie Crane, and Henry Oliver Horn.In the fall of 2015, David learned through a genealogist of the family of Marian's birth mother. The family members agreed to meet with her family who were most gracious and welcoming, continuing to keep in touch. The birth mother's name was Lola Irene Bryant Reiser. Her surviving children are Gary and Karen Reiser and family, Merlin and Vee Reiser and family, and Wiladean Reiser Savina and children, family of daughter-in-law Olive Reiser (deceased), as well as Lola's nephew Gayle Bryant and Janice and family.Memorial services will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10:00 AM in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home chapel, 710 S. Dewey Ave., Bartlesville. Mrs. Crane will be laid to rest following the service in Memorial Park Cemetery.Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com. Funeral Home Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home

710 Southeast Dewey

Bartlesville , OK 74003

918-336-5225 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Apr. 2 to May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close