Marilyn (Badsteen) Dowell
1952 - 2020
Marilyn Badsteen Dowell, 68, passed away peacefully at home on August 3, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1952, in Franklin, Nebraska. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Barbara Badsteen of Ord, Nebraska.
After graduating from Riverdale High School in North Dakota, Marilyn attended Kansas State University. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Phi sorority and a lifelong Wildcat sports fan, especially football. She graduated from Kansas State with a degree in Fashion Merchandising.
Upon graduating in 1974, Marilyn moved to Dallas and worked as a buyer for Margo's La Mode and Dillard's. She also held positions with various clothing manufacturers at the Dallas Apparel Mart. For the last 10 years, Marilyn was a Senior Account Executive for HALO Branded Solutions, a national promotional marketing products company.
During her time as a buyer, Marilyn fell in love with live theatre in New York. Every year she traveled there to see Broadway shows, seeing as many as 4 per trip.
On February 26, 1983, Marilyn married the love of her life, Don. They have two children, Erin of Dallas and Paul of Minneapolis, MN. She is also survived by her sister Martha Badsteen of Ord, Nebraska; sister Marcia Norris and brother-in-law Frank of Spring, Texas; nephews John Norris and Patrick Norris of Spring, Texas. Also brother-in-law Dick Dowell and sister-in-law Lynda of Tulsa, Oklahoma; nephew Drew Dowell of Hong King, and niece Dana Wohlgemuth of San Juan Capistrano, California.
During her recent illness, Marilyn's sisters Marcia and Martha, and husband Don helped take great care of her. A special acknowledgement is given to Marilyn's longtime and faithful friends whose outpouring of love for her during her illness was exceptional. A special thank you goes to UT Southwestern Medical Center, Aviator Home Healthcare, Signature Pointe skilled nursing facility, and Alta Hospice.
A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 11 at 7:00 p.m. at St Monica Catholic Church, and a memorial service will be held in Marilyn's honor at St. Monica Catholic Church on Wednesday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Marilyn to the Dallas Public Library, American Cancer Society, and St Monica Catholic Church.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 9 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Rosary
07:00 PM
St Monica Catholic Church
AUG
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
St. Monica Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

August 8, 2020
Marilyn was open hearted and the greatest confidante a friend could have. Through her life and illness Marilyn always exhibited great dignity that was deeply admired by me. I love you Marilyn and I will miss you. Thank you for letting me be a part of your life.
Gina Martino
Friend
