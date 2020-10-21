Marilyn Earlene Foster

Marilyn Earlene Foster, age 81, formerly of Dewey, Ok, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 in Grove, OK.

Marilyn was born on April 11, 1939 to Earl and Opal (Ringle) Frazier in Havanna, KS. She grew up in Elk City, KS and graduated from Elk City High School Class of 1957. After graduation, she attended business college in Wichita, KS.

On April 12, 1959, Marilyn married the love of her life, Gary Foster, in Elk City and the couple made their home in Dewey, OK.

Marilyn was a devoted wife and mother and enjoyed being a homemaker while her children were small. After they started school, she began managing a daycare and eventually became the owner. Later, Marilyn worked as a Pharmacy Tech at Popkess Pharmacy until retiring in 2004.

Generous with her time and abilities, Marilyn was a member of the United Methodist Church in Dewey and co-founder of the Sarah Circle, member of the Methodist Woman and Lay Witness Mission Team. Her kindness and sweet spirit were evident in her volunteer efforts at The Salvation Army and delivering Meals on Wheels. Marilyn was well rounded and enjoyed many activities such as cooking, photography, traveling, reading and fishing. Her family was the light of her world and she cherished the time she spent with them. More than anything, she loved serving the Lord and sharing His love with everyone that she encountered.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband, Gary Foster, just 12 days before, sister, Barbara Koperski and beloved son, Paul Foster.

Left to cherish Marilyn's memory, daughters: Lori Atkinson -her husband Bill and Linda Foster, both of Grove and daughter-in-law, Susan Foster of Edmond, OK; brother-in-laws, Pete Koperski of Turner, Ks, Frank Foster (Jodi) of Independence, Ks and sister-in-law Betty Redman (Gary) of Independence Ks.

5 grandchildren, Tara Burkhart (Brandon), Eric Atkinson (Kari), Nicholas Foster, Jonathan Foster an

d Victoria Foster; great grandchildren: Austin, Avery, AJ, Leif and Zoey.

Donations may be made to Dewey United Methodist Church, 618 N. Delaware, Dewey, OK 74029.

Visitation will be from 11am – 12:30pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services. Graveside services will be at 1pm Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Olympus Cemetery North.

A Celebration of Life for Marilyn and Gary will be held at 1pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at their beloved home church of 53 years, the Dewey United Methodist Church in Dewey, OK.

Local arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services, Grove, OK.



