Marilyn Kay Fickel
Dewey - Marilyn Kay Fickel, age 78, of Dewey, OK passed away on November 8, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa.
The daughter of Ralph and Dorothy Haines, Marilyn was born on September 27, 1942 in Borger, TX. She attended school in the Dewey and Bartlesville communities. She graduated from College High School in 1960. She attended Northeastern State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1964. At Northeastern State University, Marilyn was a member of the Student Education Association, Alpha Chi Honor Society, and Rho Theta Sigma Honor Fraternity. She earned additional hours in education courses from Southeastern State College, Oral Roberts University and Oklahoma State University.
Marilyn was united in marriage to Robert Gary Fickel on August 25, 1962 in Bartlesville, OK. She was employed with the Bartlesville Public School system for over 25 years as an elementary teacher, spending many years as a first grade teacher. She was esteemed as a wonderful reading teacher by many of her former students. During her tenure as a teacher, she was named to Who's Who Among American Teachers, and received the Golden Apple Teaching Award. She retired from teaching in May 1997. Marilyn was a lifetime member of the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association, a member of the Washington County Retired Educators Association and the Salvation Army Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Copan, OK. Marilyn loved the Lord, her family, and her church.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Gary Fickel of the home, daughter Jan Wilson and husband Devin Wilson of Stillwater, and granddaughter Rachel Wilson of Stillwater. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Dorothy Haines.
A memorial has been established in Marilyn's name at: Copan First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 107, Copan, OK 74022.
Visitation will also be held on Wednesday from 10-8 p.m. and services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, 4201 Nowata Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006 with Pastor Willard Lyons officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com
