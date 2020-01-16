Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Funeral service 10:00 AM Highland Park Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Marjorie Ellen Rousselle, 94, of Bartlesville, died on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Highland Park Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Scrivani officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Cherryvale, Kansas directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mrs. Rousselle was born on July 24, 1925 at Max, Nebraska to Claude A. and Katie (Schultz) Wiley. She grew up and received her education in Nebraska and was married to Duane Albert Rousselle on June 18, 1944. They made their homes in Stratton, Nebraska and Benkelman, Nebraska where they were active in farming. They later moved to Phillipsburg, Kansas where she was active as a bookkeeper at Boogart's Grocery for over 25 years. Following their retirement, Mr. and Mrs. Rousselle moved to Bartlesville to make their home in the mid 1990's. Mrs. Rousselle had taught Sunday School from the age of 14 until the age of 92 and was a member of the Highland Park Baptist Church.

Mrs. Rousselle is survived by her husband Duane Albert Rousselle, one son, Alan Rousselle and wife Judy of Cherryvale, Kansas, one daughter, Sandi Ben and husband Tom of Springboro, Ohio, five grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.

