Mr. Marvin George Faulkner, 94, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 27th at the Claremore Veterans Center following a brief battle with pneumonia.He was born on July 18, 1925 in Ramona, Oklahoma to George and Lennie Faulkner. He was one of four children, the oldest to three sisters. He grew up and received his education in the Oglesby/Ramona area.In 1944, he was drafted for service into World War II and was assigned to the 45th Infantry Division. He entered the war at Sicily, Italy and fought through into France and onto the German border. In an effort to keep warm, he and fellow soldiers would sleep on the back of tanks, always trying to be careful to keep a safe distance from the engine so as not to burn themselves. He told of a a time when he wasn't careful enough and ended up with blisters on his feet from burning them on the engine. In January of 1945, he was wounded by "German Shrapnel" but rehabilitated and was able to return to the front lines. It was for this injury; he received a Purple Heart . He continued his service through Germany where, on April 29, 1945, he was part of the liberation of Dachau Concentration Camp. Of the 16 million Americans who served during World War II, he was one of only half a million remaining.He had two sons from a previous marriage and then went on to marry Dorlia June Faulkner on July 13, 1951 in Bentonville, Arkansas. Together, they had two daughters. The family lived in Coffeyville, Kansas for a short time before moving home to Oglesby, OK. They attended the Assembly of God and later, Happy Hill Church, both in Ramona.Mr. Faulkner enjoyed tinkering around the family farm, playing with his dogs, and spending time with family. He was always very sweet with a nice touch of ornery. Even in his last days, he was poking great grandkids when they weren't looking and playing peek-a-boo with the little ones. He always ended every phone call with his grandkids with a "smack smack", the best over the phone kiss he could give.He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorlia June Faulkner of Oglesby; parents, George and Lennie Faulkner of Oglesby; sister Hazel Ziegler of Broken Arrow; sister Wilma Lee Faulkner of Oglesby; grandson Tracey Faulkner of Bartlesville; great grandson Colby Luster of Bartlesville; and son-in-law Alfredo Herrera of Bartlesville.He is survived by his little sister, Georgia Ann Abels of Broken Arrow; son, Clyde Faulkner and his wife, Gigi, of OKC; son, Jim Faulkner and his wife, Judy, of Edmond; daughter, Donna Herrera of Bartlesville; daughter Pam Smith and her husband, David, of Bartlesville; nine grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren.Graveside service will be at 2:00pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Oglesby Cemetery.

