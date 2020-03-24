Marvin Lee Smith passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on May 4, 1936 in South Coffeeville, Oklahoma to Joseph W. Smith and Lena Fern Kerns. He was an only child and grew up in Oklahoma where he received his education, graduating from Field Kindley Memorial High School in 1956. He served 8 years in the United States Army from August 1956, through June 1962. He was a drill Sargent, a marksman and light weapons squad leader. After the military he was an aircraft engine mechanic and furthered his education in Lineman school.
On August 30, 1958, Marvin and Marlene Ann Smith were united in marriage in Miami, Oklahoma. They made their first home in various places as they traveled a great deal. They lived in Phoenix, Arizona for 32 years, where they raised their children and Marvin worked as a Lineman for APS. He and Marlene opened up a pool service company and worked together approximately six years.
Marvin and Marlene moved to Bartlesville in 2003 and soon became members of the Tuxedo Assembly of God Church in Bartlesville. He enjoyed watching television, reading the Bible and volunteering at the church. He was a devoted Christian always encouraging others in their faith to the Lord, Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife Marlene. He is survived by his daughter, Rhoda Wengert of Glendale Arizona, his son Wade Smith of Phoenix, Arizona, six grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.
Visitation with the family with be held 6-8pm, Wednesday, March 25, and Funeral Services will be 10am Thursday, March 26, at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 S Dewey Ave, Bartlesville, Oklahoma. A military burial will be held at the Havana Union Cemetery, Havana, Montgomery County, Kansas. Online condolences may be left at honoringmemories.com
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 24 to Apr. 23, 2020