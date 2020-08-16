1/1
Mary Bruce Miller
Mary Bruce Miller, 78, of Bartlesville, died at 4:05 P.M. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.
Graveside services will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mary Bruce Miller was born in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of Alvan Donnon Miller and Marguerite Bess (Conger) Miller. She attended Bishop Kelley High School in Tulsa and then the University of Oklahoma in Norman. She taught History in public schools in California for 25 years. She was employed for several years with Phillips Petroleum Company in Bartlesville and then taught Art at Hoover Elementary School in Bartlesville for a number of years until her retirement. She was a member of the Lace Club, the Doll Club, 59 Girls Club, Garden Club and ORCE Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and two aunts. She is survived by her friend caregiver, Donna Hawkins and a number of friends.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 16 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
