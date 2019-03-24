Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Ella Inman, age 79, went to her ultimate fishing spot in Heaven on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, surrounded by family at her residence in Ochelata, Oklahoma.

A celebration of Life will be held at 1:00PM Saturday March 30, 2019 at the Bible Holiness Church in Ochelata, Ok with Rev. Ronnie Jones and Gene Hines officiating.

Mary was the daughter of Osa and Pearl (Crabtree) Hines and was born on Jan 2, 1940 in Ramona Ok. She Married Billy C. Inman on Nov 17, 1956 and they spent 53 years at their residence in the Washington County area. Mary worked and provided for her family as a manager of Hotel Phillips until her retirement. She had many passions which included family, friends, gardening, fishing, camping, cooking, and being surrounded by loved ones.

She is survived by one son Terry Inman of the home; two daughters, Brenda Mitchell and Glenda Martin, both of Ochelata; three grandsons, Travis Inman, Kyle Martin, and Kaeden Inman; one grand daughter, Amanda Barnes; 9 great-grandchildren; and 8 siblings.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bill C. Inman; one son Tony Ray Inman, and 7 Siblings.

Flowers can be sent to

208 N. Wettack, Ochelata Ok 74051

https://www.gofundme.com/mary-ella-inman-memorial

