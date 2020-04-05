Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Faith Reed. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Send Flowers Obituary

At her beautiful home and surrounded by her beloved family, Mary Faith Reed peacefully passed away on April 1, 2020 in Bartlesville OK after a courageous and fierce battle with cancer. She chose not to focus on her illness but viewed this as an opportunity to share her love for God and His sovereign plan.

Mary was born on June 30, 1960 in Stilwell OK. She graduated from Gibson Southern High School in Fort Branch, Indiana, where she won numerous vocal awards throughout the state and proceeded to attend Midwest Christian College studying children's education.

After several mission trips to Mexico and Haiti, Mary was called to the mission field. She attended and graduated from El Paso School of Mission where she met her future husband.

She married Gerald Reed on Dec 31, 1983 at First Christian Church in Coweta, OK. They originally lived in Amarillo, TX where their eldest daughter was born. Then, they proceeded to move to Coweta, OK to follow Gerald's education and be closer to family. It was here that they grew their family with the birth of two additional children. In 1997, they moved to Bartlesville, and made it their home and community, where Gerald began his medical career. Their final blessing was born here. She raised her family to know the love of God and, with a sharp wit, kept everyone laughing.

Mary was extremely diligent in pursing her passion: sharing the love of God with children. She led the children's ministry at her church, Dewey Christian Church, where she directed the children's program for nine years. Mary also sang actively at her church and was well known for her beautiful voice. In addition, she was highly involved in the local home school community, Classical Conversations. Previously, she enjoyed hosting beautiful events for the Bartlesville Symphony at her home and was a member of the Bartlesville Questers. Of her many interests and passions, first and foremost, was her family. She loved to travel, especially to the beach, making numerous trips to Hawaii's North Shore. In December of 2019, the entire family was able to enjoy an extended time together on a family vacation to the beach in Puerto Rico.

Mary is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Gerald Reed. Four wonderful children and their families: Sarita (Zach and Kinzie) Doss, Faith (Holly) Reed, Thad (Sadie and, Mary's two love bugs, Lincoln and Lennox) Reed, and Luke Reed of the home. Her daughter-in-law's parents and their best friends, Scott and Sonya Reed. Her parents, James & Janet Woolsey. Her siblings: Tim (Janet) Woolsey, Angela (Kent) McFarland, John Woolsey, Anna (Pete) Gerner. Her cousin/bonus sister, Debbie Tyler. She has numerous family and friends that she loved dearly.

She is proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, James and Margaret Woolsey, her maternal grandmother, Thelma "TomTom" Keck, her uncle Larry Woolsey, and her aunt Patricia Atchley.

Those who are wise will shine like the brightness of the heavens, and those who lead many to righteousness, like the stars for ever and ever. Daniel 12:3

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Northwest Haiti Christian Mission (7301 N Georgetown Rd. Suite 190, Indianapolis, IN 46268)

A service for immediate family will be held at 10am, Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Dewey Christian Church with Pastor Casey Parham officiating. Interment will be in Ochelata Cemetery, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. The funeral service will be streamed live on the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Facebook page for family and friends.

