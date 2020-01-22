Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Memorial service 10:00 AM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Formby, of Toomsuba, Mississippi, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 at Anderson Regional Medical Center of Meridian, Mississippi.

Mrs. Mary was the Director for the Meridian Youth Bowling Association as well as the State Youth Bowling Association. Mrs. Mary was also a member of The Mississippi Women's Bowling Hall of Fame, having been inducted in 2000; and was a past president of the Meridian Women's Bowling Association; She was also involved with the BVL. Mary was a leader of pack 70 troop with the Boy Scouts of America and was involved with the Board of Directors of the Choctaw Area Council since 1973. Mrs. Mary would sew neckerchiefs for Eagle Scouts each year since the mid 1970's for the Choctaw Area Council. Mrs. Mary has been involved with Boy Scouts since 1968 and was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award in 1999. Mrs. Mary was involved with all sports with her children and grandchildren. Mary accepted Christ in 1960 in Sanford, FL. Mary retired as a secretary foreman after over 25 years with having managed two lumber yards. She was also an avid OKLAHOMA SOONER FAN.

Mrs. Mary is survived by her husband of 61 years, Roy Formby; children, Marcela Carney, Lewis Formby, Lori Evans. Grandchildren, S.P. Carney, Stephen Carney (Jennifer), Carol Carney, Allen Carney (Karen), Heather Evans, Chris Evans (Beth), Kayla Shelton (Randy), Gennifer Rogers (William). Great-Grandchildren, Bevin Carney, Keela Carney, Sterling Carney, Brody Carney, Griffin Carney, Lincoln Carney, Piper Carney, Rylan Wolff, Alexandra Parker, Aiden Vargas, Caroline Carney, Louis Hernandez, Mary Carney, Lucas Carney, Kailye Evans, and Brisyn Evans. Brothers, Richard Morgan, and Steve Morgan as well as a host of extended family and friends.

Mrs. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Sterling Price and Cora Nell Morgan; son, Buddy Lee Formby, and daughter, Carol Formby; as well as one sister, Marcella Morgan.

The family suggests memorials be made as donations to The Cobb Memorial via the Choctaw Area Council office.

