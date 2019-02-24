Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Frances Clear passed away in Tulsa on February 20th at the age of 89. She was born in Morgantown, West Virginia to Katerina (Tipi) and John Baptista Melito. After graduating from high school, she worked as a librarian, and as a bookkeeper at a car dealership in Morgantown, West Virginia. She married E.E. (Gene) Clear in September 1951, and lived in several cities in Texas and Oklahoma, eventually settling in Bartlesville, where the couple raised six sons and one daughter.

To celebrate her life, there will be a Rosary at 10:30am, then a Mass at 11:00 on Thursday, February 28, at St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, 715 S. Johnstone Ave in Bartlesville. Following, there will be a luncheon in the Father Lynch Hall at the church.

Mary Frances was always active in the Catholic Church. A long-time member of St. John's in Bartlesville, she was happiest serving on several committees, especially helping with funeral dinners and in the parish office. She was founding President of the church's Altar Society and wrote their constitution.

She also worked at St. John's School in the cafeteria, where she made sure the students were properly fed. Later, she worked at the Bartlesville school district Resource Center, helping teachers find materials for their classrooms. She also worked for a time for Phillips Petroleum.

Mary Frances moved to Tulsa after the children were out of the house, and quickly became active in her church there.

Always social, she was an avid Mahjong player; frequently hosting lively games at the family home in Bartlesville. She also enjoyed bridge and music, taking violin lessons when she was in junior high, and later tinkering on the piano when her children were young. Baking was a favorite pastime, with Mahjong and bridge players enjoying scrumptious treats with their coffee. Her cinnamon rolls are legendary and her children's friends still talk about them to this day. Rarely without a smile, she brightened the world of those fortunate enough to know her.

Mary Frances was preceded in death by her loving husband. She leaves behind their seven children and spouses: Joni & David Clear of Tulsa; Paige Martin & Paul Clear of Tulsa; Diane (Clear) & Bill Moseley of Newport Beach, CA; Marguerite & Glen Clear of Batavia, IL; Sarah and Richard Clear of Bayonne, France; Kathy & Roger Clear of Bartlesville; and Denise & Jeff Clear of Norman. She also has 8 grandchildren, who will all miss her, and two great grandchildren. Mary Frances is also survived by her sister, Yolanda Richmond and her brother, Russell Melito, and by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly, and enjoyed being around.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, Bartlesville.

