Service Information Miller-Stahl Funeral Service 200 S Main St Newkirk , OK 74647 (580)-362-3232 Rosary 7:00 PM St. Mary's Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church

Mary Frances Haney, longtime Ponca City resident, died Friday, July 26, 2019 at her home. She was 55.

The daughter of Billy Joe and Helen Frances (Leven) Haney, Mary was born Sept. 10, 1963 at Ponca City. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville where she graduated from high school in 1981.

Mary moved to Ponca City in the 1990's where she earned her Certified Nursing Assistant certification and eventually was caregiver for several in her family and others in the Ponca City area.

Mary was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and was spiritually faithful. She enjoyed working in her yard and loved her dogs. She had a keen interest in civic and environmental happenings. She also enjoyed helping the less fortunate by delivering meals to those in need.

Mary is survived by a son, Samuel Whitley of Texas and his two sons, Levi and Landry; and three siblings, Jan Snow of Bartlesville, Joe Haney of Stillwater, and Paul Haney of Tulsa.

Cremation has been effected under the direction of Miller-Stahl Funeral Service. The family has arranged for a Rosary Service to be at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2 at St. Mary's Catholic Church led by the family, and Mass of Christian Burial will be recited at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Zak Boazman as celebrant. Private interment of ashes will take place at a later date.

