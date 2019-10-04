Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Grace Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Grace Anderson, 67, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away October 1st, 2019 in Niceville, Florida. She was born August 14, 1952 in Oklahoma and later adopted by Carl and Thelma Blankenship, who proceed her in passing.

She was a retired bookkeeper and real estate broker. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend.

She is survived by her children Dean Wise and Matt Wise, along with her grandchildren Jacob Wise, Angel Wise, Madison Wise, Katherine Wise, Kaitlyn Wise and Ainsley Wise, and her nieces/nephews Sarah Lore, John Nikka and Lacey Nikka. She will be loved and missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service is scheduled to be held at the First Baptist Church in Bartlesville , OK on Monday October 14th at 10:30am.

