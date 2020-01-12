Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Hahn. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 9:00 AM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Memorial Park Cemetery Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary B. Carothers Koop Hahn passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020, at The Village at Gleannloch Farms in Spring, Texas. She was born Mary Mildred Bentz on July 22, 1925, in Francitas, Texas, the youngest of the five children of Henry and Frieda Bentz née Wolf. After a long and eventful life, she is at rest in God's loving arms with her parents and siblings Irvin, Clara, Henry and Albert. She leaves behind an extended family saddened by her absence, but grateful for their shared memories of her love, enthusiasm, determination, sense of style and generous support over the years.

Mary grew up in Palacios, Texas. Not long after the war, she moved to Houston where she met and eventually married James Eugene Carothers. Their children, Scott and Susan, were born in Houston. Gene pursued his career as a Phillips Petroleum Company geologist and, as was typical of the time, Mary pursued her equally demanding career as a mother and homemaker. In time, the family moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. By the time their children were in college, Gene's job duties came to include Phillips Petroleum's activities in the North Sea. He and Mary moved to London, England, where they resided for a number of years until his untimely death. Stricken by the loss of her spouse, Mary returned to Bartlesville.

God works in His own way and in His own time. Not long after her return, Mary met Onno Johan Koop. Onno had also suffered the untimely loss of his beloved spouse, Anneke. Like Mary, he had two children, Jolanda and Hermes. Like Mary, his spirit was indomitable. From shared grief and mutual determination sprang love and the green shoots of renewed purpose. In 1975, Mary and Onno were married and began the second chapter of their lives. They enthusiastically embraced their respective step-children who, in turn, became the children of a new, extended family.

Onno's career eventually took him to Australia where he managed Phillips Petroleum's office. Mary and Onno lived for a number of years in Brisbane, then in Perth. Later, when Onno became manager of Phillips' office in the People's Republic of China, they moved to Guangzhou. Upon Onno's retirement, they moved to Lakeway, Texas. Throughout these years, Mary and Onno traveled extensively throughout Australia, Asia, the United States and Europe. Never one to remain idle, Mary continued to pursue her many interests. For example, sharing a fine voice and love of singing with her sister Clara, Mary established a Perth chapter of Sweet Adelines Australia, an international organization of women acapella singers.

Sadly, Onno died in 1992. True to her often repeated saying ""You can't kill a weed,"" Mary decided once again to remake her life. Among other things, she returned to her lifelong interest in bridge, eventually achieving Life Master certification from the American Contract Bridge League. She remained involved in the lives of the children and grandchildren of her extended family, periodically hosting family trips to New Braunfels and other activities. In time, she married George Louis Hahn who, like she, had lost his spouse. For a number of years they lived in their home at Lakeway, then moved to the nearby Longhorn Village retirement community, also near Lake Travis. George's children, George Jr. and Ronald, became part of Mary's extended family.

Not long after George's death in 2011, Mary moved to The Village at Gleannloch Farms. She is survived by the children and grandchildren (their respective spouses) and the great-children of her extended family: Scott Carothers (Amber), and their daughter Anna Lee; Jolanda Arnold, her sons Christopher (Amanda) and Eric; Susan Cromeans (Barry), their daughter Sarah Bush (Josh) and grandson James, and their son Brian Cromeans (Adriana), and their son Michael; Adriana's daughters Victoria and Samantha Andrade; and Dr. Hermes Koop (Joan), their sons Hans, Andree (Lanna) and granddaughter Ada, Nico (Tara) and granddaughter Eliana, and daughter Anneke; George Hahn, Jr. and his daughter Deidre; and Ronald Hahn.

Service arrangements have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

The family will be receiving guests Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home immediately followed with a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville.

