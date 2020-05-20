|
|
Loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother Mary Irene Cooper, 88, of Bartlesville, died Sunday in Bartlesville.
Irene was born the daughter of Jack and Irene (Stephens) Kinderknecht on Nov. 24, 1931, in Wichita, KS. She received a Catholic education graduating from Cathedral High School in 1949. She went on to further her education at Sacred Heart College in Wichita. During this time she reconnected with a former high school friend Richard Cooper and they quickly fell in love and married on Aug. 29, 1953. Soon after, Richard was inducted into the U.S. Army and Mary joined him at Edgewood, MD. Once honorably discharged, Richard began his career with Phillips Petroleum and the family was posted to Spain, Borger, Houston, and finally back to Bartlesville.
Growing up, Irene's family owned Kinderknecht Printing and they operated a very specialized printing press that has since been donated to Pittsburg State College to be displayed in an on-campus museum. Her father who was of German descent was famous for making German meatballs and little Irene learned to cook great meals and chocolate chip cookies.
From an early age, Irene loved the Lord and was a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. She always had perfect hair and could get any stain out no matter how tough. For many years she worked at Hallmark and was always up on the latest cards, especially ones on the funny side.
To Irene, all family outings and trips were special. Even though she hated camping, Irene volunteered as her daughters' Girl Scout leader and took them on several campouts. Most of all she loved her family and enjoyed spending time with Richard and attending her precious grandkids' many school and sporting activities.
Irene is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Richard; two daughters Connie Templeton and Todd, and Diane Trcka and Rob; four grandchildren Amy Everly and fiancé Jeremy Tafolla, Michael Trcka, Alli Trcka, Jamie Templeton; and one great grandson Cooper Lee Templeton. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers Jimmy and Jack Kinderknecht.
Visitation will be held Tue from 10am to 7pm at the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville. A rosary will be said Tue at 7pm in the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. Funeral mass will be held Wed at 11am at St. James Catholic Church. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 20 to June 19, 2020