Mary Jane "Janie" Rice

Mary Jane "Janie" Rice passed away on September 20, 2020 at the age of 90.

Janie was born March 12, 1930 in Centuria, Wisconsin to George and Eva Carr. Her formative years were spent on a ranch, 32 miles from the nearest town in the Badlands of North Dakota.

Getting her education was a hardship due to harsh winters and impassable roads. At a young age, it was sometimes necessary to board with a family in town during the winter months, in order to attend school. Later she lived with her older sister in Belfield, North Dakota to attend classes there. She graduated from Model High School in Dickinson, North Dakota in 1949.

After graduation she taught First, Second and Eighth grade students at Goldsburg County School.

In the summer of 1950, her family moved to Pawhuska, Oklahoma. She furthered her education by attending the Draughon Business College in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1951.

She married Claude Jerome Rice on November 22, 1951 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Pawhuska. They made their home in Pershing, Oklahoma, raising four daughters. In 2009, they moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma. They were married 66 years.

Jane was a homemaker, passing on the skills to her daughters and grandchildren. For a short time, she worked outside of the home as an Assistant Cafeteria Cook and later as Teacher's Assistant at Barnsdall Elementary School. After her daughters were raised, she was employed at Munsingwear in Hominy for several years. A farm girl at heart, she loved raising sheep. She also enjoyed researching Family Genealogy. She was happiest surrounded by her family and loved getting together with them. To her Grandchildren, she was their beloved "Nana". To the Community she was the person who could always be counted on when something was needed. She enjoyed volunteering at the Catholic Church Soup Kitchen in Pawhuska, and spent many hours leading local and county 4-H clubs and local Home Demonstration Club. She was a lifelong member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Barnsdall, Oklahoma.

Janie is survived by her sister, Beth Nagle, of Missoula, Montana; four daughters, Debbie Lacy, Denise Barkley, Kim Walker, all of Bartlesville; Kat Pulido and husband, Ralph, of Oologah; seven grandchildren Shawna Hailey and husband, Chris, Matt Burrow, Karissa Haberly and husband, Matt, Sunni Marsden and husband, Drew, Cassi Clark, Lindsey Clark and husband, Ben, Shelby Livingston and husband, Tanner; three step-grandchildren Barry Barkley and wife, Donna, Kevin Barkley and wife, Heather, Kyle Barkley and wife Sylvia; 11 great grandchildren John Pinney, Brayden and Sheridan Hailey, Trenton Haberly, Jack and Mia Marsden, Aubrey, Miles and August Clark, Turin and Tallie Livingston; one great-great grandchild, Bentley Cooper.

Janie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Claude, one brother, Richard, and two sisters, Eileen and Patricia.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 23, 12noon – 6PM at Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in Pawhuska. Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 24, 10:00AM, at the Ethel Reese Cemetery in Barnsdall. Deacon Robert Axsom will officiate, with Ralph Pulido as Eulogist.



