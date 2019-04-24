Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM Town and Country Christian Church 616 N E. Washington Blvd Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Jo Stockwell was born in Edmond, Oklahoma on October 3, 1929, to Clarence and Ethel (Lynch) Branch. She passed away April 3, 2019 in Bartlesville, OK at the age of 89.

Mary Jo married William Downing in 1948. There were three children were born of that marriage, Billy, Michael, and Brent. They divorced in 1957.

Mary Jo married William D. Stockwell on March 25, 1958. Bill adopted the three boys, and there was one child born of that marriage, Allison.

Mary Jo was a beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was the second born out of eleven children. She was born during the great depression, and grew up not having much, but she always thought her family was rich. She was intelligent, a confidant to her friends, and a good listener. She was always willing to lend a helping hand and always wanted to do her part.

Mary Jo was a self starter and always got the job done; when she started a task she seemed driven to finish it, and would not wait until the next day to complete it. She was always frugal and looking for a bargain. She was always reluctant to spend money on herself. She loved to shop and look at towels, bedspreads, and cooking utensils. She loved to cook and when bored would get out her cookbooks to find something to fix. She was an exceptional cook and everyone loved her cooking.

Mary Jo was a really good person with an excellent disposition. She was always ready to get out of bed and looked forward to each day. She was very tolerant and accepting of others. She loved little kids and they loved her. She always made time to listen to her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids and gave them loving advice. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Mary Jo was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her daughter Allison D. Spitz, her mother and father, her sisters Norma Phillips and Carolyn Hall, and her brothers Lester Branch and Vernon Branch.

Mary Jo is survived by her children, William F. Stockwell and wife Soon Mi of Edmond, Michael Stockwell of Bartlesville, and Brent Stockwell and wife Debi of Edmond; her brothers, Clarence Samuel Branch, Jr. and wife Barbara of El Reno, Charles Branch and wife Georgia of Guthrie, Benjamin R. Branch and wife Debbie of Guthrie; her sisters, Janis Hunt of Stillwater, Judy Thomas and husband Lowell of Duncan, Joyce Hunt and husband Terry of Stillwater; her grandchildren, Mary Ann Ruegamer and husband Jason of Bartlesville, Mark A. Spitz of Stillwater, Holly C. Romero and her husband Andreas of Tulsa, Kord Stockwell and his wife Clarissa of Edmond, Katy Miears and her husband Perry of Tennessee, Pamela Justiss and her husband Gavin of Texas, William F. Stockwell Jr. of Edmond, and Lisa Stockwell of Washington State; her great-grandchildren Ashlyn Weathers and husband Stephen, Alyssa Carleton, Brady Carleton, Jackson Ruegamer, Templar Stockwell, Ella Stockwell, Alivia Spitz, Ashton Spitz, Cristian Rodriguez, Priscilla Ramos, Mia Martinez, Braden Romero, Jace Miears, Josiah Miears, Jensen Miears, Jovy Miears, and Jania Justiss; and great-great-grandson Ezra Weathers.

