Mary Stinson, 73, passed from this life on Monday, October 7th, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She was born February 24, 1946 in Kansas City, Missouri to Lotus Moody "Buster" and Bernice "Red" (Parker) Thornton.

In 1972, after a career in retail and finance, she and her two little ones moved to Cedar Creek, Arkansas with the love of her life, William "Phil" Stinson, where she quickly settled into country life. She learned how to milk cows, work cattle with Phil, drive a tractor and all the things one does on a farm. Mary also learned to not get between a herd of cattle and their feed trough! After her loving family got through laughing at her once she jumped safely into the truck, she said she didn't know she could run that fast! She and Phil were happily married until he passed away in 2013.

While living in Arkansas, Mary was never one to sit still; she always had to be learning or doing something, which translated into positions as bank teller, at the local electric cooperative, and postmaster relief of the local post office in Parks. She enjoyed her postmaster job immensely as she could see all her neighbors and hear the latest news as they came in to get their mail.

Mary was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Affectionately dubbed as "Mamaw" by her darling grandson, Bronson, she had a zest for life and was never afraid to try something new. Genealogy was a passion and she diligently unraveled the tangled threads that bind us, researching her maternal side all the way back to the early 1700s in Wales. Whether she was traipsing along in the middle of the night playing Pokémon or dancing along with the Bee Gees, Mamaw always had a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. Mamaw loved her kids, grandkids, dogs, and all those who came to know her as "Mamaw."

Mary leaves behind two children, Sherry Stinson of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; Bernie Stinson and son-in-law John Stinson, of Cedar Creek, Arkansas. Two grandsons, Bronson Stinson of Bryant, Arkansas and Ben Stinson of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She leaves behind one brother, Larry Thornton and sister-in-law Judy Thornton of Independence, Missouri; and one niece, Brandy Thornton-Wiedenmann of Raytown, Missouri. She also leaves behind her beloved rescue dogs Buddy and Zoey. Mary will be missed by all that knew her and the many whose lives were impacted by her presence.

Arrangements were handled by Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Mary will be interred in a private service at Cedar Creek Cemetery in Cedar Creek, Arkansas. At a later point, a celebration of life will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Mary's favorite charity, or your local animal shelter.

