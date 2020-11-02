Mary Lou Barnes
Bartlesville - In Memory of Mary Lou Barnes "Mimi"
Mary L Barnes died Thursday morning October 29, 2020 at the age of 77.
The family will receive guests at Stumpff Funeral Home of Bartlesville on Wed. Nov. 4 from 5p to 7p. Services for Mary will be held on Thurs. Nov 5 at 2 pm at the Virginia Ave. Baptist Church located at 132 S Virginia Ave, Bartlesville, OK. Interment will be immediately following at the Memorial Park Cemetery of Bartlesville. Mary was born in Nowata, OK on March 27, 1943 to Joseph and Christina (Bolen) Beumeler. She attended school in Nowata and then Bartlesville. She married Mr. James W Barnes Sr. on September 2, 1960 in Miami, Ok. Together they raised four children. Mary started her working career in shoe sales at Owens Shoe Store in Bartlesville. After the shoe store closed, she went on to open Papa and Mimi's antique store that was located on HWY 75 in Bartlesville. Mary followed her passion and went on to own and operate Auctions by Mary for 35+ years in the Bartlesville and Northeast Oklahoma area. Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Mr. James W Barnes Sr, her parents, a brother, Miles J Beumeler, two son-in-law's, Mr. John W Park, and Mr. Mark F Elvington and 3 great grandchildren
Mary is survived by her four adult children, Pamela D Barnes Elvington, Patricia L Barnes Park, James W Barnes Jr and wife Michelle Barnes and David S Barnes all of Bartlesville, 12 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, two brothers, David E Beumeler of Bartlesville, OK and Francis B Beumeler and his wife Wilma of Stockton, CA. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org