Service Information Fitzgerald Ivy Chapel - Tulsa 1402 South Boulder Avenue Tulsa , OK 74119 (918)-585-1151

Mary Lou Metcalf, 90, of Sand Springs, passed away November 5, 2019 with her husband and sons by her side. Mary Lou was born August 26, 1929 in Dewey, Oklahoma to Charles P. and Elsie Lee (Shull) Freels. Upon graduating from Dewey High School in 1947, she went to work for Phillips Petroleum Company as an IBM key punch operator (data entry clerk) in the payroll department. Mary Lou later worked at OTASCO's headquarters for several years, before they closed in the 1980's.

Mary Lou married James A. "Jim" Metcalf on December 26, 1950 and they moved to Tulsa, OK, in August 1953, when Jim began working for Oklahoma Natural Gas Company.

Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Elsie Freels, and brothers, Boyd and Prentis. She is survived by: her husband of 68 years, Jim; son, Mark of Tulsa; and sons, Jeff and Mike, and grandson, Freddy, of Sand Springs. She is also survived by: her brother, Sheldon (Mary Francis) of Overgaard, AZ; sister-in-law, Mary Lee Freels and family of Baltimore, MD; and niece, Jeri Marshall and family of Overland Park, KS.

Mary Lou enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and foreign countries. However, the greatest joys in her life were: first, her family, second, working with her flowers and plants, and last, but not least, shopping.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to St. John Hospice or Porta Caeli House.

Private family services are planned.

