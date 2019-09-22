Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:30 PM Bartlesville First Wesleyan Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise McIntyre, 86, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Sunday, September 15, 2019.

Mary was born August 22, 1933 in Billings, Montana to parents Lloyd V. and Ines (Warfield) Knight, where she graduated from high school.

She married Ralph Leo McIntyre on July 15, 1954 and the couple made their home in Buffalo, Wyoming, where Mary worked as a teachers aid. The couple lived there for over 30 years.

Mary and Ralph did take two trips, one to the Holy Land and one to Hawaii that was an appreciation gift from the Buffalo Wesleyan Church for the 25 years of service.

Mary was a church pianist, Sunday school teacher, Member of the Buffalo Wesleyan Church and the First Wesleyan Church in Bartlesville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Ralph McIntyre and daughter Sherry Shay.

Mary is survived by daughters Suzy and husband Bill Hauck of Rapid City, South Dakota and Sandy and husband Mike Martin of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; son-in-law Billy Shay of Arkansas; son Bruce McIntyre of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter-in-law Shari McIntyre of Grand Haven, Michigan; grandchildren Karina and husband Dan Mueller of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Martin and John Brewer and Jessica and husband Dallas

A memorial service will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Bartlesville First Wesleyan Church at 1:30pm.

Mary is survived by daughters Suzy and husband Bill Hauck of Rapid City, South Dakota and Sandy and husband Mike Martin of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; son-in-law Billy Shay of Arkansas; son Bruce McIntyre of Indianapolis, Indiana; daughter-in-law Shari McIntyre of Grand Haven, Michigan; grandchildren Karina and husband Dan Mueller of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Jennifer Martin and John Brewer and Jessica and husband Dallas Smith of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Kyle and wife Lindsey Hauck of Rapid City, South Dakota, James Shay and Jacob Shay of Arkansas, Heather Jackson of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Ashley and husband Eddie Hon of El Paso, Texas, Abigail, Lane and Ian McIntyre of Grand Haven, Michigan, Caedmon, Quinn and Graham of Rapid City, South Dakota, Alexis, Kynzie and Dax Smith of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Whitley and Bentlee Brewer of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

