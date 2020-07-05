1/1
Mary Luella Mogus
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Luella Mogus was brought into this world on July 2, 1948 in Ramona, OK and left this world on July 2, 2020 in Bartlesville, OK.
She spent her career as a nurse, and she had a passion for helping others. She always saw the good in people, and loved unconditionally.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; Sonny and Helen King, brother; Joe King, and her husband of 38 years; Benjamin Mogus.
She is survived by her sisters; Joyce King, Debbie Petersen, and Cindy Briley, brothers; Terry King, Ronnie Harris, Clarence King Jr, and Tim King, children; Casey Mogus, Holly Mogus, and Eric Mogus, and grandchildren; Hunter, Austin, Parker, Lucas, Sophia, Zoey, Sylus, and Hailey.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 3PM at Ramona Cemetery.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 5 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Ramona Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved