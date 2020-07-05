Mary Luella Mogus was brought into this world on July 2, 1948 in Ramona, OK and left this world on July 2, 2020 in Bartlesville, OK.

She spent her career as a nurse, and she had a passion for helping others. She always saw the good in people, and loved unconditionally.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; Sonny and Helen King, brother; Joe King, and her husband of 38 years; Benjamin Mogus.

She is survived by her sisters; Joyce King, Debbie Petersen, and Cindy Briley, brothers; Terry King, Ronnie Harris, Clarence King Jr, and Tim King, children; Casey Mogus, Holly Mogus, and Eric Mogus, and grandchildren; Hunter, Austin, Parker, Lucas, Sophia, Zoey, Sylus, and Hailey.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 3PM at Ramona Cemetery.

