Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300

Mary Rae Beeghly, 90, passed away on Friday, May 17 surrounded by loving family.

Mary was born June 6, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri to William Raymond Rogers and Mary Harriet (Lytle) Rogers.

Upon completion of her public school education Mary attended Baker University where she met and married Bert E. Beeghly during her sophomore year.

After a year in Idaho, they moved to Manhattan, Kansas where Bert completed his B.S. In Mechanical Engineering at Kansas State while Mary did secretarial work for an English Department professor.

Bert became employed with Phillips Petroleum Company but after only one year was recalled into active duty with the Marine Corps to serve in the Korean Conflict.

Civilian life called them back to Phillips and Oklahoma where they made their home in Dewey for two decades before moving to Bartlesville in 1976. Mary stayed busy raising her family while participating in civic and social activities which included Music and Literature Club, Girl Scout Leadership, playing Bridge, and serving as the Vice-Chairman of the Washington County Republican Party. The friendships she established playing Bridge lasted her lifetime.

Mary was an employee of the Gas Service Company for 18 years and took early retirement in order to finish her college education. Her family was so proud when she earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Bartlesville Wesleyan College. Mom always said those years at Wesleyan were among the happiest of her life.

Mary was a long-time member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder, was teacher of the Morning Circle for over 20 years, and played in the bell choir. Various positions in Presbyterian Women of Eastern Oklahoma Presbytery enabled her to participate in many church-related activities in Oklahoma and other states.

Mary's later years in life included volunteer work with Meals on Wheels which she enjoyed and considered fulfilling and rewarding. Mom also loved working crossword puzzles with her twin daughters and their children and could come up with words no one else had heard of!

Mary loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren unconditionally and took pride and delight as each of her children graduated from college and went on to lead productive lives.

She is survived by her children Victoria Rieke and her husband Michael of Houston, Texas, Mark Beeghly and his partner Carolyn Neely of Tulsa, OK, and twin daughters Jeannette Peabody and her husband Bruce of Bartlesville, and Jennifer Herren and her husband Randy of Bartlesville, OK. Her grandchildren are Noah Rieke of Los Angeles, CA, Allison Beeghly Cates and Zach of Chandler, AZ, Lindsay Peabody Rogers and Bryan of Oklahoma City, OK, Abby Herren of Norman, OK, Hank Herren of Greensburg, PA, and her late grandson's wife Lindsey Beeghly of Tulsa, OK. She had two great grandchildren, C.J. Cates and Alexandra Cates of Chandler, AZ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bert, and her grandson Eric Beeghly.

Private family graveside services will be held on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 801 S.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK, 74006, or Goodland Academy, 1216 N. 4200 Road, Hugo, OK, 74743.

