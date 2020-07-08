Mary Rebecca Lay Stritzke, age 90 of Bartlesville, OK, formally of Nowata, OK passed away at St. John Hospital in Tulsa, OK on Sunday, July 5th, 2020.

Mary was born December 19th, 1929 to Norton and Florence Albert Lay in Nowata. She was raised in Nowata, graduating Nowata High School in 1948.

Mary married George Stritzke on May 1st, 1955. They lived in Talala until building a new home and farm south of Nowata in 1962. They raised their children Tommy, Anthony (Tony), Penny and Jenny.

Mary loved her family very much. She loved serving the Lord. She loved being involved with the Church and her many friends.

Mary is survived by son, Tom Stritzke of Nowata, daughters Penny Gonzales of Nowata and Jenny Deane of Bartlesville. Grandchildren Rob Maggard, Randall Maggard, Samantha Sullivan, Eric Gonzales and Tomi Stritzke. Great grandsons Kurt and Jamie Sullivan and Apollo Gonzales. Also her many "adopted kids" as she called them, many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, husband George, son Anthony Brooks (Tony) Stritzke, siblings Philemon, Thurman, Gene, Harold Lay and Martha Kidd.

Funeral Services will be Friday, July 10th, 2020 at Trinity Church in Nowata at 2:00pm

Services is under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Home of Nowata.

