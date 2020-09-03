1/1
Mary Rozella Johnson
Mary Rozella Johnson
Broken Arrow - There will be a family graveside service to celebrate the life of Mary Rozella Johnson, who went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, September 2, 2020 while residing in the Franciscan Villa in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.
Mary was born to Josephine (Hill) and Martin Wilcox in Hominy, Oklahoma on August 20, 1925. Mary married Harold Johnson, October 24, 1948. They were married for 53 years until his death in 2001. They lived most of their married life in Pawhuska until they moved to Bartlesville in 1993. Mary was a meticulous homemaker and loved to cook, garden, camp and fish. She was a member of the Tuxedo Assembly of God Church in Bartlesville. Pastor Wayne Henegar will officiate her services at the Pawhuska Cemetery, 10 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.
Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Charlotte and Darrell Glenn of Bartlesville; granddaughters, Debra Kay Glenn of Lexington, Kentucky and Catherine Ann and Jeffrey Bryan Holland of Bartlesville; great-grandchildren, James Alan Monck of Louisville, Kentucky, Catherine Alexis Monck of New York, New York, Heather Ann Holland and Matthew Bryan Holland of Bartlesville.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Brookdale North of Bartlesville for the staff's loving kindness and care of Mary while she was a resident of over 10 years. They are also grateful for the wonderful care she received during her stay at Franciscan Villa in Broken Arrow.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
