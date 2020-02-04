Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maryalice Ford. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maryalice Ford was born on March 2, 1917, in Davenport, Iowa and died on January 29, 2020 in Bartlesville, OK.

Preceded in death by her husband Robert Howell Ford, and her son, Robert Gale Ford.

Living descendants: Son, James Dixon Ford, and his wife, Cecelia of Nampa, Idaho and Daughter, Melody Johnson of Bartlesville, OK, and Karen Carpenter, widow of Robert Gale Ford, Graham, TX, 10 living grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Maryalice was a resident of Boise, Idaho for 62 years, and moved to Bartlesville, OK, in August, of 2019, to be close to her daughter and granddaughter.

Maryalice was featured in a Life Magazine dated July 19, 1943, as a member of the WASPS. She loved to fly, and her most recent soaring flight for a centenarian was June 12, 2019, thanks to Hospice Nurse Corinne Woodberry and her husband, as featured in the Idaho Press, Nampa, Idaho.

Her family would like to take this opportunity to thank the caring staff of Brookdale South and Comforting Hands Hospice of Bartlesville OK. She could not have had better care the last five months of her life. She was happy with her new community and friends and will be missed.

Maryalice will be buried with honors at Pike's Peak National Cemetery for veterans in Colorado Springs, Colorado. There will be a family gathering to celebrate her life.

In lieu of flowers, and because Maryalice loved wildlife and supported Wild Heart Ranch, please send donations to Wild Heart Ranch, P O Box 170, Foyil, OK 74031. These folks rescue, heal and release all wild animals that come across their path.

