Melvin went to meet his Lord and Savior February 21, 2020. He was born July 28,1940 to W.H. and Laura Alexander. He grew up and received his education in Fairfax, Oklahoma after which he spent 10 years in the armed services. In December of 1960 he married Sue McKinney. She preceded him in death in April of 1981. In March of 1988 he married Elizabeth (Liz) King.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Liz Alexander of 32 years, 4 children Mike Alexander (Rhonda), Bill Alexander, Malissa Berry (Curtis), Ben King (Stacy), and a bonus daughter Dannyelle Fugate (Josh), 4 Grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. 1 brother, Wallace Alexander (Meme), and several nieces and nephews.
Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Pentecostal Tabernacle and loved his church and church family.
Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pentecostal Tabernacle 1822 NW Lupa Bartlesville, OK and will be officiated by Reverend Edwina Kidd
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Feb. 26 to Mar. 25, 2020