He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

He is survived by his wife, Liz Alexander of 32 years, 4 children Mike Alexander (Rhonda), Bill Alexander, Malissa Berry (Curtis), Ben King (Stacy), and a bonus daughter Dannyelle Fugate (Josh), 4 Grandchildren, and 7 great grandchildren. 1 brother, Wallace Alexander (Meme), and several nieces and nephews.

Melvin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family. He was a member of Pentecostal Tabernacle and loved his church and church family.

Celebration of his life will be held Wednesday February 26, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Pentecostal Tabernacle 1822 NW Lupa Bartlesville, OK and will be officiated by Reverend Edwina Kidd

