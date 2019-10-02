Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin L. "Meb" Bethel. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 10:00 AM Foraker Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin L. "Meb" Bethel, 87, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019 in Pawhuska.

Meb was born January 18, 1932 to Charlie and Mamie Pearl (Yocum) Bethel in Foraker, OK. He married Linda Sue Thomison in Pawhuska, OK on September 10, 1953. They had seven children. He worked all of his life as a truck driver. When he wasn't on the road, he was home spending time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and caring for his dogs.

Meb is survived by his daughters Sue Ballard of Bartlesville, and Cindy Falder and husband Ken of Pawhuska; his son John Bethel of Shidler; his grandchildren Megan and Charlie Bethel of Shidler, as well as dozens of other grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives, and friends who loved him. Meb was preceded in death by his wife Linda Thomison Bethel, his son Charles Bethel, daughters Melinda Kerr, Jeanne Lewis, and Michelle Wise, his mother and father Charlie and Mamie Pearl Bethel, his brother Alfred Bethel, and his sister Madeline Bethel Kirkwood.

Graveside services will be held on October 3, 2019 at 10:00am, at Foraker Cemetery with Bill Long presiding. Arrangements are under the direction of Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home of Pawhuska.

