Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Melvin Martin Schultz. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Visitation 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Visitation 1:00 PM - 6:00 PM Funeral service 10:00 AM Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Melvin Martin Shultz, age 66, passed away July 2, 2019 at his home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Melvin was born November 4, 1952 to Roscoe and Charlotte (Hagerman) Shultz in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was raised and received his early education in the Hutchinson community. Mr. Shultz attended Great Falls Vo-Tech where he received his Associate Degree in Business Management.

Melvin and Norma Rall were united in marriage May 16, 1976 in Hutchinson, Kansas. They later moved to Great Falls, MT where he worked at the Cascade County Sherriff's Department. In 2000 they moved to Bartlesville, OK where he worked 15 years for Phillips Petroleum in the Marine Accounting Department.

Mr. Shultz was President and Business Agent for BCTW (Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers International Union). He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed Fly-Tying and making fishing weights for Bartlesville bait shops.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Grace Shultz, and his parents. Survivors include his wife, Norma Shultz of Bartlesville, OK; children, Robert Prine and wife Marrianne of Hysham, MT, John Prine of Lansing, KS, Danny Prine and wife Christina of Great Falls, MT, James Prine and wife Debbie of Hysham, MT, Nicholas Prine of Butte, MT, Martin Shultz and wife Crystal, of Wichita, KS, Julie Hugi-Moore and Bill McKeel of Leavenworth, KS; sister Loretta Shultz of Hutchinson, KS; cousin Shirley Horn of Moses Lake, WA; 39 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 in the chapel at Arnold Moore-Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 Dewey Avenue, Bartlesville, OK. The final disposition will be at Ethel Reece cemetery in Barnsdall, OK.

Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 6, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 7, from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Family will be there Sunday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. to greet friends.

Online condolences may be left at Melvin Martin Shultz, age 66, passed away July 2, 2019 at his home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.Melvin was born November 4, 1952 to Roscoe and Charlotte (Hagerman) Shultz in Hutchinson, Kansas. He was raised and received his early education in the Hutchinson community. Mr. Shultz attended Great Falls Vo-Tech where he received his Associate Degree in Business Management.Melvin and Norma Rall were united in marriage May 16, 1976 in Hutchinson, Kansas. They later moved to Great Falls, MT where he worked at the Cascade County Sherriff's Department. In 2000 they moved to Bartlesville, OK where he worked 15 years for Phillips Petroleum in the Marine Accounting Department.Mr. Shultz was President and Business Agent for BCTW (Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers International Union). He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed Fly-Tying and making fishing weights for Bartlesville bait shops.He was preceded in death by his sister, Grace Shultz, and his parents. Survivors include his wife, Norma Shultz of Bartlesville, OK; children, Robert Prine and wife Marrianne of Hysham, MT, John Prine of Lansing, KS, Danny Prine and wife Christina of Great Falls, MT, James Prine and wife Debbie of Hysham, MT, Nicholas Prine of Butte, MT, Martin Shultz and wife Crystal, of Wichita, KS, Julie Hugi-Moore and Bill McKeel of Leavenworth, KS; sister Loretta Shultz of Hutchinson, KS; cousin Shirley Horn of Moses Lake, WA; 39 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019 in the chapel at Arnold Moore-Neekamp Funeral Home, 710 Dewey Avenue, Bartlesville, OK. The final disposition will be at Ethel Reece cemetery in Barnsdall, OK.Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 6, 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, July 7, from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Family will be there Sunday from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. to greet friends.Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 5 to Aug. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close