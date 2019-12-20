Melvin Ponder, 76, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Brother, was called to his eternal resting place on December 17, 2019. He entered this world on July 29, 1943 in Bartlesville, OK, born to David and Annie Mae Ponder.
Melvin grew up in Bartlesville and graduated from College High. Upon his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Los Angeles. After his honorable discharge he took a job with the City of Los Angeles, California. Melvin eventually returned to Bartlesville, OK. and accepted a job with Reda Pump and later with BIOS.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Ponder, Daughters; Tondrell (James SR) Colbert of Apollo Beach, FL, Anna (Rod) Sanders of Jenks, OK, Granddaughters; Kyra Colbert and Olivia Sanders, Grandsons; James Colbert JR and Nicholas Sanders.
He was preceded in death by his Parents; David and Annie Mae Ponder, Brothers; Willie Claud Ponder, John Leroy Ponder, Frederick Douglas Ponder, Richard Ponder, Alex Eugene Ponder, Sisters; Katherine Harris and Betty Louise Hooks.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Tuxedo Assembly of God at 11:00 AM. Interment will be in the White Rose Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, Friday 9am – 8pm; Saturday 9am- 6pm and Sunday 1-6pm. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com, or the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Dec. 20, 2019 to Jan. 19, 2020