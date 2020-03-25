Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael B. Proctor, 68, passed away at his home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma on March 20, 2020, after a brave and courageously fought, 10-year battle with cancer.

He was born November 7, 1951 in Kansas City, Kansas to Joseph Bradley and Elizabeth Ann (Laird) Proctor. He attended the Bartlesville Public School system and graduated in 1970 from Sooner High School. He received his Bachelors in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Oklahoma State University. Mike met Margo Brown in the 7th grade, and they were married December 21, 1974 in Bartlesville. Michael started his career at Ace Glass working with his father. In 1983 he started Architectural Fabricators Company where he was President and Owner until his death. He enjoyed working alongside his son for the past 19 years.

A loving husband, father and friend, Michael's smile could light up the room. His unquestionable love for his family was evident in all he did, from coaching every sport Drew ever played to taking Megan to lunch every single Monday. He loved his 2nd job as Sweet P's handyman and was always willing to help out a friend. He always had a project for his grandkids, whether it was carving pumpkins, making a butterfly garden or helping in the yard, nothing was too messy! He was extremely creative, compassionate and hard working. He ran AFC with an employee first mindset and was personally invested in each of his employees. Some of his favorite pastimes included cheering on the OSU Cowboys, making pottery at Hopestone, playing golf with his Brothers Fore and Big 8 golf groups, and shooting at the gun club with the guys. He was an avid gun collector, gardener, and gourmet cook.

Michael was active in the community; he was a member of the Chamber, President of the Bartlesville Sportsman's Club for 7 years, past city councilman, past president of Hillcrest Country Club and involved with many other organizations that benefitted the community. He was a member of Grace Community Church and treasured his prayer group led by his friend Tom Litteer.

Michael is survived by his wife, Margo Brown Proctor; son, Andrew M Proctor and his wife Megan Standridge Proctor and their three children, Pierson, Karsten, and Harlow; daughter, Megan E. Proctor; brother, Pat Proctor; and his good and faithful constant companion "Annie."

Memorial contributions may be made to AbilityWorks (formerly ARC/Employability), 501 S. Virginia Ave, Bartlesville, OK 74003, or Hopestone Cancer Support Center, 206 SE Frank Phillips, Bartlesville, OK 74003.

A memorial service is pending and will be announced by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory at a later date.

