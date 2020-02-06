Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Rosary 9:00 AM St. John Before the Latin Gate church Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. John Before the Latin Gate church Send Flowers Obituary

Michael James Fetkovich died on February 3, 2020 in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

A Rosary will be on Saturday, February 8 at 9 am with Mass following at 10 am at St. John Before the Latin Gate church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory of Bartlesville. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 12 to 8 pm and Friday, February 7, 9 am to 8 pm at Stumpff Funeral Home.

Michael James Fetkovich was born on March 11, 1933 in West Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to parents Michael Fetkovich and Anna Klacik Fetkovich. He was married to Emily Ann Bischak Fetkovich who preceded him in death.

Michael received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and his Doctorate in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Trondheim, Norway.

His accomplishments include: Authored/co-authored over 20 petroleum related technical papers, book chapters and/or technical articles; He was elected into the National Academy of Engineering; AIME-Anthony F. Lucas Award; Society of Petroleum Engineers-Lester C. Uren Award; Society of Petroleum Engineers-Reservoir Engineering Award; Society of Petroleum Engineers-Distinguished Member; A member of the University of Pittsburgh Distinguished Alumni; Winner of the ConocoPhillips Lifetime Achievement Award.

Michael is survived by his children Michael Fetkovich and wife Soroush of Katy, TX and their children, Daniel, Samuel and Jason; Edward Fetkovich and wife Kelly of Owasso and his children, Nicole of Bixby, OK, Evin of Broken Arrow, OK, Jillian of Stillwater, OK, and Sophie of Stillwater, OK; Kit Pouliot and husband Duane of Woodbridge, VA and their children, Bridgette of Charleston, SC and Joe of Woodbridge, VA; grandchildren Michael Reeder of Bartlesville, OK, Jon Reeder of Katy, TX, David Reeder of Broken Arrow, OK and Matthew Reeder of Bartlesville, OK and 3 great grandchildren; brothers John Fetkovich of Pittsburgh, PA and Raymond Fetkovich of Monaca, PA.

He was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Anna, wife Emily and daughter Laura Reeder.

