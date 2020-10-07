Or Copy this URL to Share

Michael Joe Torchia

Bartlesville - Michael Joe Torchia, 73, passed away at his home Tuesday, October 6, 2020. Graveside service with be held 2:30 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg, Kansas with Father John O'Neill officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, 1-8 pm, with family receiving guests at the funeral home from 6-8pm. Service and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Service.



