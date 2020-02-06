Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrna Jeanette (Tietz) Gamble. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Send Flowers Obituary

Myrna Jeanette Tietz Gamble, 89 went to be with her Lord on Friday, January 31 surrounded by family.

Myrna was born October 25, 1930 in Phillips, Texas to Evan Judson and Ida Alice Babb Tietz. She married Bobby Lee Gamble on June 11, 1949 in Borger, Texas. They had 5 children and lived numerous places including Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, Wyoming, and Alaska. Myrna was an avid genealogist, loved her family and friends, gardening, and was a bright light to all those that knew her. Myrna settled in Bartlesville after her husband's death in 1983. She lived in Ramona for many years with her long-time companion, Fred Brooks. The past 2 years she resided at Forest Manor Nursing Home, in Dewey. She and her family were grateful for the exceptional care she received there.

Myrna was preceded in death by her husband Bobby, son Dean Gamble, and daughter Leigh Bridges.

She is survived by her daughters Jackie Bullen (John) and Linda Boulanger (Walter Jon) of Bartlesville, and Bobbi Wiggins (Rick) of Yuba City CA, 14 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.

Her funeral service was held on Monday, February 3 at the Arnold Moore Neekamp chapel. Her final resting place is at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville.

