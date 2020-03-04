Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle Ilene (Varvel) Meyer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Myrtle Ilene (Varvel) Meyer, 89, passed away quietly on February 29, 2020. Myrtle was born June 22, 1930 in Pyatt, Arkansas to Lawrence and Bertha (Hines) Varvel and was the oldest of five children.

Myrtle married Marcellus Wayne Meyer on May 26, 1948 n Madison, Kansas. They moved to Pawhuska in 1956.

Myrtle was a lifelong homemaker. She enjoyed baking homemade bread and pies. Myrtle and her family always had a large garden from which she would can or freeze many fruits and vegetables. She won many ribbons at the Osage County Free Fair on her pies and canned goods. One of her specialties was an amazing Swedish Tea Ring. She also enjoyed sewing and crocheting.

Myrtle loved listening and dancing to Bob Wills and his Texas Playboys, Ernest Tubb, Gene Autry and many other country music artists. Myrtle and her husband also enjoyed bowling in a league at Hominy Lanes for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, both parents, brother Raymond "Bud" Varvel, sister-in-law Donna Varvel and her son-in-law Bill Owens.

Surviving family members include her brothers, Gordon Varvel of Burlington, KS, and Larry Varvel and wife, Cheryl, of Garnett, KS; her sister Marjorie Tice and husband, Larry, of Burlington, KS; sister-in-law Norma Varvel of Gridley, KS. Also surviving are four daughters and one son, Yvonne Owens of Nowata, OK; Steve Meyer and wife, Pam, of Pawhuska, OK; Beverly Boylan and husband, Burnus, of Dallas, TX; Joyce Meyer and husband, Mike Shannon, of Stillwater, OK; and Teresa Metcalf and husband, Fred, of Pawhuska, OK;

Myrtle leaves behind 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020, 10:00AM, at Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home. Rev. Ronald Eldridge will officiate. Interment will follow at 3:00PM at the Graceland Cemetery in Burlington, KS.

