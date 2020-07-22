1/1
Nadyne (Smith) Bagby
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nadyne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nadyne Smith Bagby left this world peacefully, and went to her eternal home on Friday, July 17, 2020. She left behind a loving and caring family, establishing a legacy of faithfulness and service.
Nadyne was born on September 18, 1928 in Red Top, Missouri as the only child of her parents, Marion and Ethel Smith. She grew up with her parents and extended family in Red Top and Springfield. Nadyne helped run the family business, learning how to engage with people, and make a positive difference in the lives of others. She attended college at Southwest Missouri State University earning a degree in Education, and was destined to be a teacher in many different ways throughout her life. Nadyne married Gary Alan Bagby in May of 1953, and they were happily married for 35 years until his death in 1988. Together they raised two sons, Alex Michael Bagby and Jeffrey Keith Bagby. Nadyne was a charter member of Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church in 1977, and served in numerous ministries over the next 43 years. She was the church pianist for many years, and was a founding member of the Wednesday Cooks and the unique Bread Ministry. Later in life, Nadyne had a vision for expanding the church library and building it to what it is today. True to her nature, she had a passion for teaching the Word and taught adult Sunday School and led Bible Studies well into her 80's. Nadyne was also a great mentor to many younger women in the church even up to her final days. She was a life-long learner and an avid reader. Nadyne had a profound influence on every soul she touched throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her sons and daughters-in-law, her ten grandchildren and their spouses, 15 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom honored her as the Matriarch of the Bagby Family.
Nadyne was pre-deceased by her parents, Robert Marion Smith and Ethel Urah Smith; her husband, Gary Alan Bagby; daughter-in-law Karen Harvey Bagby; and three great grandchildren. She is survived by her sons Alex Bagby and wife Kelley Bagby and Jeffrey Bagby and wife Kimberly Bagby; grandchildren Robyn Riley and husband Eric Riley, Priscilla Short and husband David Short, Bryan Bagby and wife Amanda Bagby, Grayson Bagby and wife Yoriko Stewart, Olivia Blackketter and husband Kyle Blackketter, Meredith Bagby, Abigail Bagby, Caleb Bagby and wife Aleda Bagby, Veronica Bagby, and Devon Bagby; 15 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many other extended family members.
We will celebrate the beautiful life of Nadyne Bagby on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at 10:00am, CT. The service will be held at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and will be followed by a family-only graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
For those friends and family that would rather watch the service online or have concerns about Covid, the service will be livestreamed on facebook.com to BSBCOK.
Visitation for friends and family will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM until 5 PM each day.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of Nadyne's favorite ministries, The Voice of the Martyrs at www.persecution.com.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 22 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 22, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved