Nadyne Smith Bagby left this world peacefully, and went to her eternal home on Friday, July 17, 2020. She left behind a loving and caring family, establishing a legacy of faithfulness and service.
Nadyne was born on September 18, 1928 in Red Top, Missouri as the only child of her parents, Marion and Ethel Smith. She grew up with her parents and extended family in Red Top and Springfield. Nadyne helped run the family business, learning how to engage with people, and make a positive difference in the lives of others. She attended college at Southwest Missouri State University earning a degree in Education, and was destined to be a teacher in many different ways throughout her life. Nadyne married Gary Alan Bagby in May of 1953, and they were happily married for 35 years until his death in 1988. Together they raised two sons, Alex Michael Bagby and Jeffrey Keith Bagby. Nadyne was a charter member of Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church in 1977, and served in numerous ministries over the next 43 years. She was the church pianist for many years, and was a founding member of the Wednesday Cooks and the unique Bread Ministry. Later in life, Nadyne had a vision for expanding the church library and building it to what it is today. True to her nature, she had a passion for teaching the Word and taught adult Sunday School and led Bible Studies well into her 80's. Nadyne was also a great mentor to many younger women in the church even up to her final days. She was a life-long learner and an avid reader. Nadyne had a profound influence on every soul she touched throughout her life. She enjoyed spending time with her sons and daughters-in-law, her ten grandchildren and their spouses, 15 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, all of whom honored her as the Matriarch of the Bagby Family.
Nadyne was pre-deceased by her parents, Robert Marion Smith and Ethel Urah Smith; her husband, Gary Alan Bagby; daughter-in-law Karen Harvey Bagby; and three great grandchildren. She is survived by her sons Alex Bagby and wife Kelley Bagby and Jeffrey Bagby and wife Kimberly Bagby; grandchildren Robyn Riley and husband Eric Riley, Priscilla Short and husband David Short, Bryan Bagby and wife Amanda Bagby, Grayson Bagby and wife Yoriko Stewart, Olivia Blackketter and husband Kyle Blackketter, Meredith Bagby, Abigail Bagby, Caleb Bagby and wife Aleda Bagby, Veronica Bagby, and Devon Bagby; 15 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and many other extended family members.
We will celebrate the beautiful life of Nadyne Bagby on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at 10:00am, CT. The service will be held at Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, and will be followed by a family-only graveside service at Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation for friends and family will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 AM until 5 PM each day.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of Nadyne's favorite ministries, The Voice of the Martyrs at www.persecution.com.
