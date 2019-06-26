Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Jane (Mitchell) Neuen, 70, of Bartlesville, died at 9:36 A.M. on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Bartlesville after battling cancer for several months.

Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Pastor James Biesiadecki officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may call for visitation at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Wednesday from 9 AM until 8 PM.

Nancy was born on February 5, 1949 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma the daughter of Berch B. and Wilma Iona (Hart) Mitchell. She grew up and received her education in Bartlesville, graduating from College High School in 1967. She then attended Northeastern State at Tahlequah. She lived and worked in Tulsa and Bartlesville for the last 40 years. She was employed as an administrative technician at the Washington County Health Department for 15 years until her retirement in 2016. Everyone that knew her was drawn to her by her sweet and beautiful smile. She embraced many thru her work and community and they loved her back. Nancy's sweet smile and gentle spirit set her apart. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bartlesville.

Nancy is survived by her son, Jace Neuen and wife Kimberly of Bixby, her daughter, Nikki Neuen of Seattle, Washington, a sister, Connie Williams and husband Bart of Bartlesville, two brothers, Bill Mitchell of Fort Worth, Texas and Brad Mitchell and wife Robyn of Miami, OK., and three grandchildren, Skyler, Sullivan and Brady. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Trudy Mitchell.

