Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Joan (Laird) Dewey. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 10:00 AM Westminster Presbyterian Church 1001 SE Adams Blvd. Bartlesville , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime area resident, Nancy Joan Dewey, 81, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home.

Nancy was born August 27, 1937 in Independence, Kansas, the sixth of seven children of Amos John and Mary Elizabeth (Martin) Laird. She grew up and attended school in Independence, graduating in 1955.

Nancy met and subsequently married Jene Dewey September 23, 1956 in Independence. The ceremony was conducted by O.W. Dewey, the groom's grandfather. Jene and Nancy were set to celebrate their 63rd anniversary in September.

Following marriage, the couple resided in Independence before moving to Caney, Kansas where they lived for over 50 years. The couple then moved to Bartlesville in 2008.

In addition to being a homemaker, Nancy was employed by Caney Hardware and then Economy Manufacturing in Sedan, Kansas. She was an active member of Bartlesville's Westminster Presbyterian Church. Nancy loved her church and her church family.

She was fond of antiques, loved to cook, and always welcomed family and friends to her home. Following a Laird family tradition Nancy was very fond of Christmas. She loved celebrating the birth of Jesus, as well as decorating and hosting Christmas dinner for the family. She also hosted a yearly Christmas Tea Party for her granddaughters. Nancy enjoyed telling friends that she and her twin sister, Carolyn, made their public debut in a 1938 production of "Little Women" playing twin baby girls. Everyone who met Nancy felt she was a kind and caring lady.

Survivors include her husband, Jene, of the home; four daughters and their husbands, Julie and Jim Robbins, Caney; Stephanie and Mark Ridgon, Caney; Wendy and Ron Oyler, Caney; and Kimberly and Jim Wagner, Vinita, OK.; her twin sister, Carolyn Brinkmeyer, Bartlesville; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1001 SE Adams Blvd. Bartlesville, OK. on Tuesday, July 16th at 10:00am with Pastor Clarence Veld officiating. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney. Online condolences can be left for the family by visiting Longtime area resident, Nancy Joan Dewey, 81, Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her home.Nancy was born August 27, 1937 in Independence, Kansas, the sixth of seven children of Amos John and Mary Elizabeth (Martin) Laird. She grew up and attended school in Independence, graduating in 1955.Nancy met and subsequently married Jene Dewey September 23, 1956 in Independence. The ceremony was conducted by O.W. Dewey, the groom's grandfather. Jene and Nancy were set to celebrate their 63rd anniversary in September.Following marriage, the couple resided in Independence before moving to Caney, Kansas where they lived for over 50 years. The couple then moved to Bartlesville in 2008.In addition to being a homemaker, Nancy was employed by Caney Hardware and then Economy Manufacturing in Sedan, Kansas. She was an active member of Bartlesville's Westminster Presbyterian Church. Nancy loved her church and her church family.She was fond of antiques, loved to cook, and always welcomed family and friends to her home. Following a Laird family tradition Nancy was very fond of Christmas. She loved celebrating the birth of Jesus, as well as decorating and hosting Christmas dinner for the family. She also hosted a yearly Christmas Tea Party for her granddaughters. Nancy enjoyed telling friends that she and her twin sister, Carolyn, made their public debut in a 1938 production of "Little Women" playing twin baby girls. Everyone who met Nancy felt she was a kind and caring lady.Survivors include her husband, Jene, of the home; four daughters and their husbands, Julie and Jim Robbins, Caney; Stephanie and Mark Ridgon, Caney; Wendy and Ron Oyler, Caney; and Kimberly and Jim Wagner, Vinita, OK.; her twin sister, Carolyn Brinkmeyer, Bartlesville; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers and two sisters.Funeral services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church at 1001 SE Adams Blvd. Bartlesville, OK. on Tuesday, July 16th at 10:00am with Pastor Clarence Veld officiating. Interment will follow at Sunnyside Cemetery in Caney. Online condolences can be left for the family by visiting www.pottsfuneralhome.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 14 to Aug. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close