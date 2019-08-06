Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Joan (Henderson) Moore. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Bartlesville First Presbyterian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Joan (Henderson) Moore passed peacefully into the Lord's hands on August 1, 2019 after a brief encounter with pancreatic cancer. She was 69 years old. Nancy was born in Bartlesville on December 14, 1949 to Dorothy and Harold Henderson and siblings, Trudy and Chuck. She was raised in Bartlesville and graduated high school in 1968. She earned both a bachelors and masters degree, in teaching before starting her 40-plus year teaching career with fifth graders in San Antonio. While there, she met a young serviceman, "Willy" Moore, and they married. Subsequently, they were sent to Fort Bragg, North Carolina where Nancy returned to teaching. When she and Willy parted in 1989, she returned to Bartlesville with her children, Debra and Ross. After obtaining her Oklahoma Teaching Certificate, she taught her beloved 5th graders at Indian Camp School in Pawhuska, until she retired.

Though no longer teaching, she began a second career at Armstrong Bank, where she thoroughly enjoyed all the "younger" individuals who worked along side her. She retired for good after about seven years to spend time with family and friends, but especially with granddaughter, Malayah.

Nancy had many longtime teaching friends who helped fill her life with joy – and you all know who you are. She was also strong in her faith and belonged to the First Presbyterian Church of Bartlesville and was a Deacon, there.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Fenstermacher) and Harold Henderson. She is survived by her son, Ross (Chelsey) and granddaughter, Zoie; her daughter, Cricket Debra (De'Ontay) and granddaughter, Malayah; her sister, Trudy Ross and her husband, Gary; her brother Charles "Chuck" Henderson; many cousins and their families; special family, Cheryl and Scott Bryan; life-long friend and confident, Carol Stewart and many friends.

Nancy will be privately interred at Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery and everyone is invited to a memorial celebration, 3pm, Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Bartlesville First Presbyterian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the church in honor of Nancy.

