Nettie Evelyn Parker
Nettie Evelyn Parker left this earth to be with her heavenly family on Saturday September 5th, 2020 at her home in Bartlesville, Ok.
She was born to Carl James Grammar and Willie Templeton Grammar; in a community called Wet Prairie just outside of Heartshorne, Ok. She married Jimmy Lee Parker on February 16th,1957. They had three children Shereen Parker Ross of
Claremore, Ok, the late James (Tony) Anthony Parker of Bartlesville, Ok, and David Michael Parker of Bartlesville, Ok.
Nettie was blessed to be able to spend her days as a homemaker. She was extremely active in her childrens' lives: PTA, girl scout cub scouts, Sunday school teacher, a volunteer at Memorial Hospital in downtown Bartlesville, among many other activities. She relished her free time listening to Elvis, reupholstering old furniture, cooking, baking, most importantly spending time with her family, oh and she loved her chocolate! Thanksgiving and Christmas was her time to shine as she fed anyone and everyone who needed a place to go for the holidays. She was a member of Washington County Home extension where she was extremely involved and held offices. She enjoyed sewing and quilting and was a member of the Quilters Jubilee where she also held offices for many years. She also loved her long-time work as the unit secretary in the emergency room at Jane Phillips Medical Center for 26 years.
She is preceded in death by her Mother and Father, spouse Jimmy L. Parker, one son James (Tony) Anthony Parker, and three brothers Carl Jennings Grammar, Jerry James Grammar, and William (Bill) Fredrick Grammar.
She is survived by one daughter Shereen Parker Ross and spouse John Ross of Claremore, Ok, son's John Parker (J.P.) Ross of Owasso, Ok, Spencer Ross and spouse Morgan Gruenwald, and their daughters Charlotte and Ava of Claremore, Ok. Tony's daughter Krystal Shook and spouse Michel Shook, thier children Kloie and Jax of Bartlesville, Ok. Son David Parker of Bartlesville, his son Martin Parker of Bartlesville, and daughter Myka Parker of Ponca City, Ok. As well as many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. on Friday, September 11, 2020 with Rev. Paul Simpson and Mr. W.F. Grammar officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Funeral services will be provided by Stumpff Funeral Home.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Thursday from 9 AM until 8 PM.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org
.