The 1st time I met Carol was at Christopher n Banks...I was laughing at something I had on and she joined in on the laughter. Then she found out I worked for Dr. Armstrong and everytime she came in the office we would visit. Who would think from that one encounter we would form a friendship. I am very thankful that Carol, Kenny and Barbara became my friends and I will always treasure that friendship and will never forget my friend Carol...you will be missed by so many. Love you Carol

Rosy Nikkel Beck

Friend