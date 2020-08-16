Nina Carol Seals,70, went to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, August 13, 2020.
Carol was born August 5, 1950 to James and Lois Ware in Enid, OK. The family later moved to Bartlesville, OK where Carol completed her education, graduating from College High in 1969.
Carol was united in marriage to Kenny Seals on August 31, 1969 and they made their home in Bartlesville. Their union was blessed with two children, Barbara and Scott.
Carol started her career at Bartlesville Public Schools as an office administrator for Oak Park school. She transferred to Central Middle School, where she spent many years working with the community children. Carol touched a lot of lives during her career.
Carol was active in her church and loved the Lord. Her hobbies were her kids and her grandkids. She is loved by many and will be very missed. For the last 52 years, Carol has been the cornerstone of her family, a pillar of Central Middle School and the love of Kenny's life.
Carol is survived by her husband; Kenny Seals of the home in Dewey, Barbara Seals Finton of Dewey, Scott Seals and his wife, Nikki of Bartlesville, two brothers; Bill Ware of Tulsa and Jim Ware of Bartlesville, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation for Carol will be Monday August 17, from 9:00 – 8:00pm. The family will be present to greet guests from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held 2:00 Tuesday August 18, at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel.
Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online Condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com