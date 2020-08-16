1/1
Nina Carol (Ware) Seals
1950 - 2020
Nina Carol Seals,70, went to be with the Lord early Thursday morning, August 13, 2020.
Carol was born August 5, 1950 to James and Lois Ware in Enid, OK. The family later moved to Bartlesville, OK where Carol completed her education, graduating from College High in 1969.
Carol was united in marriage to Kenny Seals on August 31, 1969 and they made their home in Bartlesville. Their union was blessed with two children, Barbara and Scott.
Carol started her career at Bartlesville Public Schools as an office administrator for Oak Park school. She transferred to Central Middle School, where she spent many years working with the community children. Carol touched a lot of lives during her career.
Carol was active in her church and loved the Lord. Her hobbies were her kids and her grandkids. She is loved by many and will be very missed. For the last 52 years, Carol has been the cornerstone of her family, a pillar of Central Middle School and the love of Kenny's life.
Carol is survived by her husband; Kenny Seals of the home in Dewey, Barbara Seals Finton of Dewey, Scott Seals and his wife, Nikki of Bartlesville, two brothers; Bill Ware of Tulsa and Jim Ware of Bartlesville, eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and several aunts and uncles.
Visitation for Carol will be Monday August 17, from 9:00 – 8:00pm. The family will be present to greet guests from 6:00 until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held 2:00 Tuesday August 18, at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home Chapel.
Services have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Services. Online Condolences can be left at honoringmemories.com

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Aug. 16 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
AUG
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
Memories & Condolences

August 15, 2020
Thomas and Debbie Morris
Family
August 15, 2020
Kenny,I'm sorry for your loss,take care,Steve
steve grindle
August 15, 2020
Prayers from our family
Kimberly Henshall
Acquaintance
August 15, 2020
August 15, 2020
Carol was always my ‘half-sister’ of herself. Ken & Carol have been friends for decades and she was always a sweet lady to me. I knew her folks and she was so much like her Mom, big heart and always glad to see you. God Bless her, and Ken as well!
Todd N Miller
Friend
August 15, 2020
Mrs. Seals was a great lady. She was one of my friends and part of my life for a short year. But in that 1 year she taught me patience and direction. She was funny and very smart, she will be missed very much. I love you Mrs. Seals. You are very missed. I will miss you telling me not to take too many jolly ranchers even though you knew I would take like 8 each time
Landen Overstreet
Teacher
August 15, 2020
Carol, I will miss you my sweet, wonderful friend! I will always think of you with love and thankfulness for being with me and guiding me through so much! I don’t think you ever realized how much you meant to me! My heart is broken for Kenny, your kids and all the little ones who I know miss you. Rest in the arms of Jesus! Love you!
Marcy Bean
Friend
August 14, 2020
Mrs. Seals was always so helpful and friendly when my kids were at Oak Park and Central. She truely cared for the students. Prayers and condolences to her family.
Debbie Cobb
Acquaintance
August 14, 2020
Mrs. Seals has been a friend at Central from children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, it was always a blessing to go see Mrs. Seals. She will be missed. It isn't goodbye, but until we meet again. I'll see you soon my dear friend.
Debra Smith
Friend
August 14, 2020
The 1st time I met Carol was at Christopher n Banks...I was laughing at something I had on and she joined in on the laughter. Then she found out I worked for Dr. Armstrong and everytime she came in the office we would visit. Who would think from that one encounter we would form a friendship. I am very thankful that Carol, Kenny and Barbara became my friends and I will always treasure that friendship and will never forget my friend Carol...you will be missed by so many. Love you Carol
Rosy Nikkel Beck
Friend
August 14, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Char Bagwell
Friend
August 14, 2020
She kept us all in line at central. She was the best backdoor visitor we had n the cafeteria. Going to miss her at church and at school
Lisa Crouch
Friend
August 14, 2020
I met Mrs. Seals when I started Central 21 years ago. Then, my daughter met her when she started Central last year.
Sarah Halcom
Student
August 14, 2020
Carol, I will miss your smiling face and your kindness. You made me feel special every time we got together. I’m sad I won’t see you when I come to Bartlesville. We sure had the best times at Central for 20 + years. How was I to know that sitting with you at Ram’s celebration would be my last time to get a hug! I love you so much. Prayers for your family. Love to Kenny. You two ...the best couple of all times. Fly high, Carol. RIP
Annie Collins
Friend
August 14, 2020
Jim Ware
Brother
August 14, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Carol was the most giving, accomplished co-worker I’ve ever had the pleasure to work with. We were fast friends and walking buddies and I treasure my memories of her.
Kathy Willis
Friend
